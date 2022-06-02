Rhumbline Advisers Lowers Holdings in Apogee Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:APOG)

Rhumbline Advisers cut its position in Apogee Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:APOG – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 70,585 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 422 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers owned about 0.28% of Apogee Enterprises worth $3,399,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Apogee Enterprises during the 3rd quarter valued at $49,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in shares of Apogee Enterprises by 28.4% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,072 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $148,000 after buying an additional 679 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Apogee Enterprises by 128.6% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,333 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $136,000 after buying an additional 1,875 shares in the last quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Apogee Enterprises during the 4th quarter valued at $227,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in shares of Apogee Enterprises during the 4th quarter valued at $234,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.52% of the company’s stock.

APOG has been the topic of several recent research reports. Craig Hallum lowered shares of Apogee Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $54.00 to $47.00 in a report on Friday, April 8th. StockNews.com raised shares of Apogee Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Apogee Enterprises from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, April 11th.

Shares of Apogee Enterprises stock opened at $42.06 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $44.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $45.53. The firm has a market cap of $933.73 million, a PE ratio of 382.40 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Apogee Enterprises, Inc. has a 12-month low of $33.88 and a 12-month high of $50.44.

Apogee Enterprises (NASDAQ:APOG – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 7th. The industrial products company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $328.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $322.02 million. Apogee Enterprises had a net margin of 0.27% and a return on equity of 13.65%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.63 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Apogee Enterprises, Inc. will post 3.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 10th were paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 9th. Apogee Enterprises’s payout ratio is 800.07%.

Apogee Enterprises, Inc designs and develops glass and metal products and services in the United States, Canada, and Brazil. The company operates in four segments: Architectural Framing Systems, Architectural Glass, Architectural Services, and Large-Scale Optical Technologies (LSO). The Architectural Framing Systems segment designs, engineers, fabricates, and finishes the aluminum frames used in customized aluminum and glass window; curtain wall; storefront; and entrance systems, such as the outside skin and entrances of commercial, institutional, and multi-family residential buildings.

