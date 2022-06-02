Rhumbline Advisers Lowers Position in Southside Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBSI)

Rhumbline Advisers lessened its stake in Southside Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBSI – Get Rating) by 3.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 88,445 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 3,565 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers owned about 0.27% of Southside Bancshares worth $3,699,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Southside Bancshares during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Southside Bancshares during the fourth quarter worth approximately $95,000. Everence Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Southside Bancshares in the fourth quarter worth $209,000. First Dallas Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Southside Bancshares in the 4th quarter valued at $209,000. Finally, Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Southside Bancshares during the 4th quarter valued at $230,000. Institutional investors own 51.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SBSI stock opened at $40.24 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $39.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.58 and a beta of 0.54. Southside Bancshares, Inc. has a 12 month low of $34.52 and a 12 month high of $45.36.

Southside Bancshares ( NASDAQ:SBSI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The bank reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.10. Southside Bancshares had a return on equity of 12.09% and a net margin of 39.70%. The business had revenue of $59.63 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $62.50 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.06 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Southside Bancshares, Inc. will post 3.16 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 19th will be given a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 18th. Southside Bancshares’s payout ratio is currently 42.50%.

Several research firms have commented on SBSI. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Southside Bancshares in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Southside Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 24th.

In other Southside Bancshares news, COO Brian K. Mccabe sold 1,875 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.74, for a total transaction of $78,262.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 5.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Southside Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Southside Bank that provides a range of financial services to individuals, businesses, municipal entities, and nonprofit organizations. Its deposit products include savings, money market, and interest and noninterest bearing checking accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

