Rhumbline Advisers Lowers Stake in Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. (NYSE:RGR)

Rhumbline Advisers reduced its stake in shares of Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. (NYSE:RGR – Get Rating) by 2.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 52,326 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,497 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers owned approximately 0.30% of Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. worth $3,559,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. by 4.1% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,158,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,487,000 after purchasing an additional 45,800 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 361,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,664,000 after purchasing an additional 13,386 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 318,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,473,000 after buying an additional 11,102 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. by 120.5% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 289,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,052,000 after buying an additional 158,232 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. by 12.1% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 138,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,419,000 after acquiring an additional 14,971 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.17% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:RGR opened at $67.67 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.13 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a fifty day moving average of $68.70 and a 200 day moving average of $68.70. Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. has a 52 week low of $62.00 and a 52 week high of $92.49.

Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. ( NYSE:RGR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $166.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $164.64 million. Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. had a net margin of 20.75% and a return on equity of 42.30%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.16 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. will post 5.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 16th were given a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 13th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.02%. Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.69%.

RGR has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $71.00 target price on the stock in a report on Saturday, May 21st. StockNews.com upgraded Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 18th.

In related news, VP Randall Wheeler sold 1,604 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.84, for a total transaction of $110,419.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director C Michael Jacobi sold 965 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.27, for a total transaction of $60,090.55. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,388 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $148,700.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 5,575 shares of company stock worth $368,365 over the last three months. Insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells firearms under the Ruger name and trademark in the United States. It operates through two segments, Firearms and Castings. The company provides single-shot, autoloading, bolt-action, and sporting rifles; rimfire and centerfire autoloading pistols; single-action and double-action revolvers; and firearms accessories and replacement parts, as well as manufactures lever-action rifles under the Marlin name and trademark.

