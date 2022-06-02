Rhumbline Advisers Raises Stake in Safehold Inc. (NYSE:SAFE)

Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in Safehold Inc. (NYSE:SAFE – Get Rating) by 7.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 45,927 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,010 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers owned approximately 0.08% of Safehold worth $3,667,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in SAFE. Centaurus Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Safehold during the fourth quarter worth approximately $109,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Safehold during the 4th quarter worth approximately $114,000. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Safehold by 93.9% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,000 after buying an additional 783 shares in the last quarter. New Century Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Safehold in the 4th quarter valued at $181,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Safehold during the 3rd quarter worth $186,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.61% of the company’s stock.

In other news, major shareholder Istar Inc. bought 3,240,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $59.00 per share, for a total transaction of $191,160,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.56% of the stock is owned by insiders.

SAFE has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Safehold from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Safehold from $150.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Safehold from $66.00 to $52.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. TheStreet cut shares of Safehold from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Finally, B. Riley dropped their price objective on shares of Safehold from $110.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $79.00.

NYSE SAFE opened at $45.87 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.20 and a beta of 0.07. The business’s 50 day moving average is $47.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $59.92. Safehold Inc. has a 12-month low of $40.21 and a 12-month high of $95.29.

Safehold (NYSE:SAFE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $60.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $59.38 million. Safehold had a net margin of 39.77% and a return on equity of 4.78%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.32 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Safehold Inc. will post 1.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st were given a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.48%. Safehold’s payout ratio is 46.26%.

Safehold Inc (NYSE: SAFE) is revolutionizing real estate ownership by providing a new and better way for owners to unlock the value of the land beneath their buildings. Through its modern ground lease capital solution, Safehold helps owners of high quality multifamily, office, industrial, hospitality and mixed-use properties in major markets throughout the United States generate higher returns with less risk.

