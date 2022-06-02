Rhumbline Advisers Reduces Stock Position in Dime Community Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCOM)

Rhumbline Advisers trimmed its holdings in Dime Community Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCOM – Get Rating) by 3.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 96,092 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after selling 3,816 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers owned approximately 0.24% of Dime Community Bancshares worth $3,379,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of DCOM. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Dime Community Bancshares during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Dime Community Bancshares in the third quarter valued at $41,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Dime Community Bancshares by 130.6% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,022 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 1,145 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in Dime Community Bancshares by 303.0% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,619 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $118,000 after buying an additional 2,721 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Spire Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Dime Community Bancshares during the fourth quarter worth about $139,000. Institutional investors own 72.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:DCOM opened at $31.38 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The company has a market cap of $1.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.41 and a beta of 1.06. Dime Community Bancshares, Inc. has a 52 week low of $28.36 and a 52 week high of $38.35. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $32.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.22.

Dime Community Bancshares ( NASDAQ:DCOM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The savings and loans company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by ($0.03). Dime Community Bancshares had a net margin of 35.58% and a return on equity of 14.40%. The company had revenue of $96.31 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $100.15 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.94 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Dime Community Bancshares, Inc. will post 3.4 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 18th were given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 14th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.06%. Dime Community Bancshares’s payout ratio is 25.74%.

In other news, Director Basswood Capital Management, L sold 23,746 shares of Dime Community Bancshares stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.40, for a total transaction of $698,132.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 75,698 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,225,521.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 96,666 shares of company stock valued at $2,918,257. Insiders own 15.30% of the company’s stock.

DCOM has been the topic of a number of research reports. Stephens lowered Dime Community Bancshares from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $36.00 to $34.50 in a report on Monday, May 16th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Dime Community Bancshares in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Dime Community Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

Dime Community Bancshares, Inc operates as the holding company for Dime Community Bank that provides various commercial banking and financial services. It accepts time, savings, and demand deposits from the businesses, consumers, and local municipalities. The company also offers commercial real estate loans; multi-family mortgage loans; residential mortgage loans; secured and unsecured commercial and consumer loans; home equity loans; and construction and land loans.

