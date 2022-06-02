Rhumbline Advisers Sells 829 Shares of Whiting Petroleum Co. (NYSE:WLL)

Rhumbline Advisers reduced its stake in shares of Whiting Petroleum Co. (NYSE:WLL – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 55,619 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after selling 829 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers owned 0.14% of Whiting Petroleum worth $3,597,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of WLL. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in Whiting Petroleum during the third quarter valued at about $37,000. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Whiting Petroleum in the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Whiting Petroleum in the third quarter valued at about $40,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Whiting Petroleum in the third quarter valued at about $98,000. Finally, CWM LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Whiting Petroleum in the fourth quarter valued at about $102,000. Institutional investors own 96.76% of the company’s stock.

WLL has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Whiting Petroleum to $113.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Whiting Petroleum from $77.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Truist Financial raised their price target on Whiting Petroleum from $108.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. StockNews.com downgraded Whiting Petroleum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Whiting Petroleum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $86.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $98.71.

Whiting Petroleum stock opened at $92.59 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.43 and a beta of 1.92. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $79.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $74.30. Whiting Petroleum Co. has a 52-week low of $38.41 and a 52-week high of $93.74.

Whiting Petroleum (NYSE:WLL – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $4.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.04 by ($0.43). The company had revenue of $527.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $403.00 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Whiting Petroleum Co. will post 23.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 20th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 19th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.08%. Whiting Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.18%.

Whiting Petroleum Corporation, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the acquisition, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids primarily in the Rocky Mountains region of the United States. The company sells its oil and gas production to end users, marketers, and other purchasers.

