Rhumbline Advisers Sells 9,417 Shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Rhumbline Advisers decreased its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Get Rating) by 23.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 31,528 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 9,417 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $3,610,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jefferies Group LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 30.3% in the third quarter. Jefferies Group LLC now owns 56,666 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,187,000 after purchasing an additional 13,180 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 20.2% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 22,528,269 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,459,862,000 after purchasing an additional 3,779,269 shares during the period. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 13.5% in the fourth quarter. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,606 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $413,000 after purchasing an additional 429 shares during the period. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp raised its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 18.0% in the third quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp now owns 55,305 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,037,000 after purchasing an additional 8,454 shares during the period. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,225,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IJR opened at $101.00 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $102.47 and a 200 day moving average of $107.46. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $93.29 and a 12 month high of $121.45.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

