Rockley Photonics Holdings Limited (NYSE:RKLY) Short Interest Update

Rockley Photonics Holdings Limited (NYSE:RKLY – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,240,000 shares, a growth of 31.8% from the April 30th total of 1,700,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 780,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.9 days. Currently, 2.5% of the company’s shares are short sold.

In other news, CFO Mahesh Karanth sold 8,261 shares of Rockley Photonics stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.90, for a total transaction of $32,217.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Brian J. Blaser purchased 47,060 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 18th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $4.19 per share, for a total transaction of $197,181.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 25,660 shares of company stock worth $100,074 over the last ninety days. 16.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RKLY. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Rockley Photonics by 2,399.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,280,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,159,000 after purchasing an additional 1,229,155 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Rockley Photonics by 352.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,490,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,008,000 after acquiring an additional 1,161,476 shares in the last quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. bought a new position in shares of Rockley Photonics in the 4th quarter valued at about $3,210,000. Ieq Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Rockley Photonics in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,948,000. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Rockley Photonics by 1,003.8% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 490,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,976,000 after acquiring an additional 445,973 shares in the last quarter. 12.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of RKLY opened at $3.08 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $397.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.11 and a beta of 0.09. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $3.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.19. Rockley Photonics has a 52 week low of $2.12 and a 52 week high of $16.56.

Rockley Photonics (NYSE:RKLY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 8th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.15. The company had revenue of $2.41 million during the quarter. On average, equities analysts forecast that Rockley Photonics will post -0.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on RKLY. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Rockley Photonics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on Rockley Photonics from $8.00 to $4.00 in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Northland Securities cut their price objective on Rockley Photonics from $20.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, Bank of America cut their price objective on Rockley Photonics from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Rockley Photonics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.80.

Rockley Photonics Holdings Limited develops and supplies silicon photonics in the United Kingdom and internationally. It offers a platform, which comprises photonic integrated circuits in silicon with integrated III-V devices; application-specific electronic integrated circuits; photonic and electronic co-packaging, which are supported by and coupled with biosensing algorithms, artificial intelligence, cloud analytics, firmware/software, system architecture, and hardware design.

