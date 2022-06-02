RWE Aktiengesellschaft (FRA:RWE) Stock Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $37.22

Shares of RWE Aktiengesellschaft (FRA:RWE – Get Rating) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of €37.22 ($40.02) and traded as high as €41.06 ($44.15). RWE Aktiengesellschaft shares last traded at €41.00 ($44.09), with a volume of 5,863,013 shares traded.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is €40.04 and its 200 day moving average price is €37.22.

About RWE Aktiengesellschaft (FRA:RWE)

RWE Aktiengesellschaft generates and supplies electricity from renewable and conventional sources primarily in Europe and the United States. It operates through five segments: Offshore Wind; Onshore Wind/Solar; Hydro/Biomass/Gas; Supply & Trading; and Coal/Nuclear. The company generates wind, solar, hydro, nuclear, gas, and biomass electricity.

