Ryanair Holdings plc (NASDAQ:RYAAY) Shares Sold by Private Advisor Group LLC

Private Advisor Group LLC cut its position in Ryanair Holdings plc (NASDAQ:RYAAY – Get Rating) by 28.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,075 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 1,649 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Ryanair were worth $417,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of RYAAY. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in shares of Ryanair by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 8,465,309 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $866,255,000 after buying an additional 510,683 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ryanair by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 5,175,799 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $529,638,000 after buying an additional 285,162 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Ryanair by 26.5% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,132,424 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $124,636,000 after buying an additional 237,115 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in Ryanair by 10.8% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 875,796 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $89,620,000 after purchasing an additional 85,120 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in Ryanair by 21.3% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 384,079 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $42,272,000 after purchasing an additional 67,536 shares in the last quarter.

Get Ryanair alerts:

A number of brokerages have issued reports on RYAAY. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Ryanair from €21.00 ($22.58) to €20.00 ($21.51) in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. Raymond James raised Ryanair from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $125.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Ryanair from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $107.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. UBS Group increased their target price on Ryanair from €18.90 ($20.32) to €19.20 ($20.65) in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Ryanair from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $114.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, February 18th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Ryanair presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $75.94.

RYAAY opened at $85.70 on Thursday. Ryanair Holdings plc has a 52 week low of $74.12 and a 52 week high of $127.25. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $87.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $98.36. The firm has a market cap of $19.45 billion, a P/E ratio of -68.02 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Ryanair Company Profile (Get Rating)

Ryanair Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides scheduled-passenger airline services in Ireland, the United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Germany, and other European countries. It is also involved in the provision of various ancillary services, such as non-flight scheduled and Internet-related services; in-flight sale of beverages, food, and merchandise; and marketing of car hire and accommodation services, and travel insurance through its website and mobile app.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RYAAY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ryanair Holdings plc (NASDAQ:RYAAY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Ryanair Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ryanair and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.