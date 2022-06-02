Ryman Hospitality Properties (NYSE:RHP) Shares Up 5.7% on Analyst Upgrade

Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. (NYSE:RHP – Get Rating)’s share price rose 5.7% during trading on Wednesday after Truist Financial raised their price target on the stock from $85.00 to $96.00. Truist Financial currently has a hold rating on the stock. Ryman Hospitality Properties traded as high as $94.67 and last traded at $94.34. Approximately 21,836 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 95% from the average daily volume of 423,891 shares. The stock had previously closed at $89.29.

RHP has been the subject of several other research reports. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group began coverage on shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties from $114.00 to $116.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties from $100.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $104.17.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cohen & Steers Inc. grew its position in Ryman Hospitality Properties by 298,621.2% during the third quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 2,102,997 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $176,021,000 after buying an additional 2,102,293 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties by 776.4% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,296,820 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $192,242,000 after acquiring an additional 2,034,749 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties in the fourth quarter worth about $44,962,000. Aew Capital Management L P grew its holdings in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties by 229.5% in the fourth quarter. Aew Capital Management L P now owns 565,850 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $52,036,000 after purchasing an additional 394,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Ryman Hospitality Properties by 130.5% during the 1st quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 663,866 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $61,587,000 after acquiring an additional 375,798 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.20% of the company’s stock.

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $91.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $88.71. The company has a market capitalization of $5.24 billion, a P/E ratio of -53.64 and a beta of 1.55.

Ryman Hospitality Properties (NYSE:RHP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.45) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by ($1.38). Ryman Hospitality Properties had a negative net margin of 8.41% and a negative return on equity of 1,684.43%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.91) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. will post 5.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc (NYSE: RHP) is a leading lodging and hospitality real estate investment trust that specializes in upscale convention center resorts and country music entertainment experiences. The Company's core holdings* include a network of five of the top 10 largest non-gaming convention center hotels in the United States based on total indoor meeting space.

