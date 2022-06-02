Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SBH) Shares Bought by Qube Research & Technologies Ltd

Qube Research & Technologies Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SBH – Get Rating) by 29.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 19,392 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,426 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd’s holdings in Sally Beauty were worth $358,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of Sally Beauty by 43.4% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,881 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 569 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its position in shares of Sally Beauty by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 37,233 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $687,000 after purchasing an additional 596 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its position in shares of Sally Beauty by 3.1% during the third quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 25,649 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $432,000 after purchasing an additional 763 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Sally Beauty by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 71,506 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,320,000 after purchasing an additional 993 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank lifted its position in shares of Sally Beauty by 39.8% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 3,768 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 1,072 shares during the last quarter.

SBH opened at $14.74 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $15.28 and its 200-day moving average is $17.26. The stock has a market cap of $1.58 billion, a PE ratio of 6.49 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a current ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.08. Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $12.71 and a twelve month high of $23.39.

Sally Beauty ( NYSE:SBH Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The specialty retailer reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $911.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $951.20 million. Sally Beauty had a net margin of 6.66% and a return on equity of 104.07%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.57 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. will post 2.34 EPS for the current year.

SBH has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Cowen cut their target price on shares of Sally Beauty from $30.00 to $20.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. StockNews.com cut shares of Sally Beauty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 9th. DA Davidson cut their target price on shares of Sally Beauty from $22.00 to $19.50 in a report on Friday, February 4th. Oppenheimer cut shares of Sally Beauty from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Cowen cut their target price on shares of Sally Beauty from $30.00 to $20.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.58.

Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc operates as a specialty retailer and distributor of professional beauty supplies. The company operates through two segments, Sally Beauty Supply and Beauty Systems Group. The Sally Beauty Supply segment offers beauty products, including hair color and care products, skin and nail care products, styling tools, and other beauty products for retail customers, salons, and salon professionals.

