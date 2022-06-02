Sandvik AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SDVKY) & Kimberly-Clark de México, S. A. B. de C. V. (OTCMKTS:KCDMY) Head to Head Contrast

Kimberly-Clark de México, S. A. B. de C. V. (OTCMKTS:KCDMY – Get Rating) and Sandvik AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SDVKY – Get Rating) are both basic materials companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, dividends, risk, institutional ownership, valuation, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Kimberly-Clark de México, S. A. B. de C. V. and Sandvik AB (publ)’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Kimberly-Clark de México, S. A. B. de C. V. $2.31 billion 1.95 $221.55 million $0.32 22.84 Sandvik AB (publ) $11.56 billion 2.26 $1.69 billion $1.40 14.89

Sandvik AB (publ) has higher revenue and earnings than Kimberly-Clark de México, S. A. B. de C. V.. Sandvik AB (publ) is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Kimberly-Clark de México, S. A. B. de C. V., indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

0.7% of Sandvik AB (publ) shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Kimberly-Clark de México, S. A. B. de C. V. and Sandvik AB (publ), as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Kimberly-Clark de México, S. A. B. de C. V. 1 3 0 0 1.75 Sandvik AB (publ) 1 2 6 0 2.56

Risk and Volatility

Kimberly-Clark de México, S. A. B. de C. V. has a beta of 0.45, suggesting that its share price is 55% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Sandvik AB (publ) has a beta of 1.32, suggesting that its share price is 32% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Kimberly-Clark de México, S. A. B. de C. V. and Sandvik AB (publ)’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Kimberly-Clark de México, S. A. B. de C. V. 8.42% 82.50% 8.01% Sandvik AB (publ) 15.11% 19.12% 9.97%

Dividends

Kimberly-Clark de México, S. A. B. de C. V. pays an annual dividend of $0.37 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.1%. Sandvik AB (publ) pays an annual dividend of $0.38 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.8%. Kimberly-Clark de México, S. A. B. de C. V. pays out 115.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Sandvik AB (publ) pays out 27.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Summary

Sandvik AB (publ) beats Kimberly-Clark de México, S. A. B. de C. V. on 11 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Kimberly-Clark de México, S. A. B. de C. V. (Get Rating)

Kimberly-Clark de México, S. A. B. de C. V., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and commercializes disposable products for daily use by consumers in Mexico. The company offers diapers, pull-up training pants, swim diapers, wet wipes, shampoos, cream and bar soaps, and feeding products for babies; beauty products, including bar soaps, liquid hand soaps, foaming liquid soaps, liquid body washes, micellar water, and makeup removing wipes; and underwear, protectors, feminine pads, and prefolded products for adults. It also provides toilet paper, napkins, facial tissues, and paper towels for home; feminine pads, panty liners, tampons, and intimate wipes for women; and dispensers, jumbo roll toilet papers, paper towels, hand towels, anti-bacterial gel, disinfecting spray, facemasks, and industrial cleaning cloths for professional use. The company offers its products primarily under the Huggies, KleenBebe, Pull-Ups, Evenflo, Kleenex, Kotex, Depend, Cottonelle, Pétalo, Suavel, Vogue, Sanitas, Marli y Kimlark, Jabón Escudo Antibacterial, and Jabones Kleenex brands. The company also exports its products. Kimberly-Clark de México, S. A. B. de C. V. was founded in 1925 and is based in Mexico City, Mexico.

About Sandvik AB (publ) (Get Rating)

Sandvik AB (publ) operates as an engineering company in the areas of mining and rock excavation, rock processing, manufacturing and machining, and materials technology in Sweden and internationally. The company offers mining and rock solutions, including drill rigs, underground loaders and trucks, rock drills and other tools, and parts and services, as well as digital and sustainability solutions; and rock processing applications, which include crushing, screening, feeding, breaking, demolition, and recycling. It also provides manufacturing solutions, comprising traditional metal cutting under the Sandvik Coromant, Walter, Wolfram, Seco, and Dormer Pramet brands; and manufactures tools and tooling systems for advanced metal cutting. In addition, the company develops and manufactures advanced stainless steels, powder-based alloys, and special alloys. It serves aerospace, automotive, construction, mining, general engineering, nuclear power generation, oil and gas, process, and renewable energy industries. The company was founded in 1862 and is headquartered in Stockholm, Sweden.

