Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF) Shares Sold by Bank of Montreal Can

Bank of Montreal Can trimmed its position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF – Get Rating) by 17.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 82,033 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,887 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF were worth $3,216,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Missouri Trust & Investment Co acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Kozak & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Outfitter Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Horan Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000.

Get Schwab International Equity ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHF opened at $34.56 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $35.03 and a 200-day moving average of $36.86. Schwab International Equity ETF has a twelve month low of $32.21 and a twelve month high of $40.92.

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab International Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab International Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.