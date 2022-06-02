Scorpio Tankers (NYSE:STNG) Trading 3.9% Higher After Analyst Upgrade

Scorpio Tankers Inc. (NYSE:STNG – Get Rating)’s share price was up 3.9% on Wednesday after B. Riley raised their price target on the stock from $35.00 to $45.00. The stock traded as high as $34.72 and last traded at $34.35. Approximately 43,095 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 1,460,198 shares. The stock had previously closed at $33.05.

STNG has been the topic of several other research reports. BTIG Research upped their target price on shares of Scorpio Tankers from $24.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. StockNews.com raised shares of Scorpio Tankers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 28th. HC Wainwright upped their target price on shares of Scorpio Tankers from $28.00 to $38.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Scorpio Tankers in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Scorpio Tankers from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $15.50 to $23.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.72.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Toroso Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Scorpio Tankers during the 1st quarter valued at about $327,000. PDT Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Scorpio Tankers during the first quarter worth approximately $536,000. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Scorpio Tankers by 19.0% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 930,715 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $19,899,000 after buying an additional 148,367 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of Scorpio Tankers by 11.6% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 58,538 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,251,000 after buying an additional 6,096 shares during the period. Finally, Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Scorpio Tankers during the first quarter worth approximately $815,000. 42.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The company has a market capitalization of $2.03 billion, a PE ratio of -7.47 and a beta of 0.54. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.42.

Scorpio Tankers (NYSE:STNG – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The shipping company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.58) by $0.31. Scorpio Tankers had a negative net margin of 44.17% and a negative return on equity of 10.00%. The business had revenue of $174.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $158.43 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($1.05) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Scorpio Tankers Inc. will post 2.47 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 20th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 19th. Scorpio Tankers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -8.58%.

Scorpio Tankers Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the seaborne transportation of refined petroleum products in the shipping markets worldwide. As of March 18, 2022, the company's fleet consisted of 124 owned, finance leased, or bareboat chartered-in tankers, including 42 LR2, 6 LR1, 62 MR, and 14 Handymax with a weighted average age of approximately 6.2 years.

