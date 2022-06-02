Short Interest in 10x Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXG) Grows By 30.7%

10x Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXG – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,110,000 shares, an increase of 30.7% from the April 30th total of 5,440,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,390,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.1 days. Currently, 8.4% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

In other news, CFO Justin J. Mcanear sold 967 shares of 10x Genomics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.76, for a total value of $47,150.92. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 59,079 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,880,692.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Benjamin J. Hindson sold 1,264 shares of 10x Genomics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.76, for a total value of $61,632.64. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 187,538 shares in the company, valued at $9,144,352.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 4,887 shares of company stock worth $238,290. 11.57% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in shares of 10x Genomics by 1,519.9% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 32,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,412,000 after buying an additional 30,230 shares in the last quarter. Blue Water Life Science Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of 10x Genomics in the 1st quarter valued at $16,121,000. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of 10x Genomics during the 1st quarter valued at $3,354,000. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co lifted its position in shares of 10x Genomics by 81.6% during the 1st quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co now owns 4,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $360,000 after acquiring an additional 2,125 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its holdings in 10x Genomics by 160.7% during the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 5,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $446,000 after buying an additional 3,614 shares during the last quarter. 76.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of TXG opened at $46.14 on Thursday. 10x Genomics has a 52 week low of $36.76 and a 52 week high of $208.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.21 billion, a P/E ratio of -58.41 and a beta of 1.92. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $58.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $92.13.

10x Genomics (NASDAQ:TXG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.38) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $114.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $113.33 million. 10x Genomics had a negative net margin of 17.85% and a negative return on equity of 11.10%. 10x Genomics’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.11) earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that 10x Genomics will post -0.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on TXG. Citigroup cut their price objective on 10x Genomics from $150.00 to $100.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised 10x Genomics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Cowen reduced their price objective on 10x Genomics from $205.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on 10x Genomics from $95.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $128.57.

10x Genomics, Inc, a life science technology company, develops and sells instruments, consumables, and software for analyzing biological systems in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, China, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides chromium and chromium connect instruments, microfluidic chips, slides, reagents, and other consumables products.

