Short Interest in Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT) Expands By 32.0%

Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,380,000 shares, an increase of 32.0% from the April 30th total of 5,590,000 shares. Currently, 3.9% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,250,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.3 days.

Shares of DT opened at $38.87 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $11.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 215.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.84 and a beta of 1.60. Dynatrace has a 12-month low of $29.41 and a 12-month high of $80.13. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $40.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $48.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Dynatrace (NYSE:DT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 18th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $252.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $246.54 million. Dynatrace had a net margin of 5.64% and a return on equity of 8.44%. Dynatrace’s revenue was up 28.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.11 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Dynatrace will post 0.37 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CAO Alicia Allen sold 1,336 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.26, for a total value of $45,771.36. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 69,738 shares in the company, valued at $2,389,223.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, SVP Bernd Greifeneder sold 6,927 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.27, for a total transaction of $237,388.29. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 856,942 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,367,402.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 16,468 shares of company stock worth $564,303. Company insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Dynatrace by 0.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,419,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $867,577,000 after buying an additional 46,888 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Dynatrace by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,570,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $698,268,000 after buying an additional 417,094 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its position in shares of Dynatrace by 15.2% during the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 11,301,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $535,781,000 after buying an additional 1,491,020 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its position in shares of Dynatrace by 0.4% during the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 7,768,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $551,363,000 after buying an additional 28,954 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dragoneer Investment Group LLC boosted its holdings in Dynatrace by 49.1% in the first quarter. Dragoneer Investment Group LLC now owns 7,149,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $336,739,000 after purchasing an additional 2,355,247 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.84% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on DT shares. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Dynatrace from $81.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of Dynatrace from $82.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Rosenblatt Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Dynatrace from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on shares of Dynatrace from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on shares of Dynatrace from $80.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Dynatrace has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.33.

Dynatrace, Inc provides a software intelligence platform for dynamic multi-cloud environments. It operates Dynatrace, a software intelligence platform for running and optimizing the applications and services. The company's products include AppMon that works in various application environments, such as Java, .NET, PHP, Node.js, GoLang, SQL, NoSQL, CICS, IMS, AWS Lambda, Google Cloud Functions, and Microsoft Azure Functions; and Classic Real User Monitoring.

