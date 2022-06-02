Short Interest in Equinox Gold Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:EQX) Grows By 32.7%

Equinox Gold Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:EQX – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,830,000 shares, a growth of 32.7% from the April 30th total of 5,900,000 shares. Approximately 2.8% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,440,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.2 days.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in EQX. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Equinox Gold by 8.2% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 33,303,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $275,415,000 after purchasing an additional 2,526,327 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Equinox Gold by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,215,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,938,000 after purchasing an additional 187,970 shares during the last quarter. Sprott Inc. increased its position in Equinox Gold by 12.2% in the 1st quarter. Sprott Inc. now owns 5,854,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,353,000 after purchasing an additional 636,480 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Equinox Gold by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,626,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,265,000 after acquiring an additional 149,383 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Donald Smith & CO. Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Equinox Gold by 26.4% during the 4th quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 4,497,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,404,000 after acquiring an additional 939,751 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 35.13% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on EQX shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Equinox Gold from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday. Desjardins decreased their target price on shares of Equinox Gold from C$12.00 to C$11.25 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Equinox Gold from C$17.00 to C$16.25 in a research report on Friday, May 27th. TheStreet cut shares of Equinox Gold from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Equinox Gold from C$14.50 to C$14.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.93.

Shares of EQX opened at $5.87 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.91 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a quick ratio of 2.20, a current ratio of 2.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Equinox Gold has a 12 month low of $5.25 and a 12 month high of $9.44.

Equinox Gold Corp. engages in the operation, acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties. The company primarily explores for gold and silver deposits. Its properties include the Aurizona gold mine located in Maranhão State; the RDM gold mine located in Minas Gerais State; and Fazenda gold mine and the Santa Luz gold mine located in Bahia State, Brazil.

