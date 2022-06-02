Short Interest in iHeartMedia, Inc. (NASDAQ:IHRT) Grows By 33.2%

iHeartMedia, Inc. (NASDAQ:IHRT – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,090,000 shares, a growth of 33.2% from the April 30th total of 3,820,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 835,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 6.1 days.
IHRT opened at $11.91 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $15.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.75. The firm has a market cap of $1.70 billion, a PE ratio of 51.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.73. iHeartMedia has a 1 year low of $9.97 and a 1 year high of $28.24.
In related news, Director James A. Rasulo bought 40,223 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of $11.95 per share, for a total transaction of $480,664.85. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 87,591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,046,712.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Media & Entertainment I. Global bought 619,937 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 25th. The shares were bought at an average price of $17.74 per share, for a total transaction of $10,997,682.38. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 14,027,075 shares in the company, valued at $248,840,310.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 4,294,855 shares of company stock worth $64,481,598 over the last three months. Insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.
Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. B. Riley reduced their price target on shares of iHeartMedia from $40.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of iHeartMedia from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of iHeartMedia from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $28.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, iHeartMedia presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.17.
iHeartMedia Company Profile (Get Rating)
iHeartMedia, Inc operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Multiplatform Group, Digital Audio Group, and Audio & Media Services Group. The Multiplatform Group segment offers broadcast radio stations, sponsorship, and live and virtual events; and operates Premiere Networks, a national radio network that produces, distributes, or represents approximately 120 syndicated radio programs and services to approximately 6,400 radio station affiliates.
