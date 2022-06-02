Short Interest in iHeartMedia, Inc. (NASDAQ:IHRT) Grows By 33.2%

iHeartMedia, Inc. (NASDAQ:IHRT – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,090,000 shares, a growth of 33.2% from the April 30th total of 3,820,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 835,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 6.1 days.

IHRT opened at $11.91 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $15.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.75. The firm has a market cap of $1.70 billion, a PE ratio of 51.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.73. iHeartMedia has a 1 year low of $9.97 and a 1 year high of $28.24.

In related news, Director James A. Rasulo bought 40,223 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of $11.95 per share, for a total transaction of $480,664.85. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 87,591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,046,712.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Media & Entertainment I. Global bought 619,937 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 25th. The shares were bought at an average price of $17.74 per share, for a total transaction of $10,997,682.38. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 14,027,075 shares in the company, valued at $248,840,310.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 4,294,855 shares of company stock worth $64,481,598 over the last three months. Insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iHeartMedia by 52.2% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,788,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,703,000 after acquiring an additional 1,299,514 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of iHeartMedia by 10.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,432,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $197,489,000 after buying an additional 956,001 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its position in shares of iHeartMedia by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 22,682,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $477,245,000 after buying an additional 878,492 shares in the last quarter. JAT Capital Mgmt LP boosted its position in iHeartMedia by 69.1% during the first quarter. JAT Capital Mgmt LP now owns 1,624,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,758,000 after purchasing an additional 663,922 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Global Media & Entertainment Investments Ltd boosted its position in iHeartMedia by 6.6% during the first quarter. Global Media & Entertainment Investments Ltd now owns 10,262,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $194,265,000 after purchasing an additional 630,976 shares in the last quarter. 80.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. B. Riley reduced their price target on shares of iHeartMedia from $40.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of iHeartMedia from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of iHeartMedia from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $28.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, iHeartMedia presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.17.

iHeartMedia, Inc operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Multiplatform Group, Digital Audio Group, and Audio & Media Services Group. The Multiplatform Group segment offers broadcast radio stations, sponsorship, and live and virtual events; and operates Premiere Networks, a national radio network that produces, distributes, or represents approximately 120 syndicated radio programs and services to approximately 6,400 radio station affiliates.

