Short Interest in Intertape Polymer Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:ITPOF) Increases By 32.5%

Intertape Polymer Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:ITPOF – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 87,200 shares, a growth of 32.5% from the April 30th total of 65,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 29.1 days.

ITPOF has been the subject of several research reports. BMO Capital Markets cut Intertape Polymer Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Royal Bank of Canada cut Intertape Polymer Group from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, March 14th. TD Securities cut Intertape Polymer Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, Scotiabank cut Intertape Polymer Group from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Intertape Polymer Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.10.

ITPOF stock opened at $31.44 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $31.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.71. Intertape Polymer Group has a 12-month low of $17.63 and a 12-month high of $32.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19. The company has a market cap of $1.86 billion, a PE ratio of -209.57 and a beta of 1.96.

Intertape Polymer Group ( OTCMKTS:ITPOF Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, March 11th. The industrial products company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter. Intertape Polymer Group had a positive return on equity of 35.79% and a negative net margin of 0.50%. The company had revenue of $413.67 million during the quarter.

Intertape Polymer Group Company Profile

Intertape Polymer Group Inc provides packaging and protective solutions for the industrial markets in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers pressure-sensitive and water-activated tapes; packaging equipment; industrial and performance specialty tapes, such as masking, duct, electrical, foil, process indicator, sheathing, sports, and reinforced filament tapes; protective packaging solutions, including inflatable systems, mailer products, bubble cushioning, paper void fills, thermal solutions, and protective foam roll stocks; stencil products; shrink films; stretch and lumber wraps; structure and geomembrane fabrics; non-manufactured flexible intermediate bulk containers; specialized polyolefin films; and engineered coated products for industrial and retail use.

