Short Interest in Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI) Increases By 32.2%

Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 425,400 shares, a growth of 32.2% from the April 30th total of 321,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 188,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.3 days. Currently, 1.1% of the company’s shares are sold short.

In other news, CEO Glenn J. Williams sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.32, for a total value of $477,280.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 62,215 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,423,493.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.85% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Primerica by 74.7% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 255 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in shares of Primerica during the 4th quarter worth $43,000. City State Bank bought a new stake in Primerica during the 4th quarter worth $43,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in Primerica by 84.2% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 420 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HM Payson & Co. bought a new stake in Primerica during the 1st quarter worth $72,000. 90.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have commented on PRI shares. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Primerica in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Primerica from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Primerica from $199.00 to $187.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Primerica from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $153.00 to $148.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Primerica from $197.00 to $187.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $166.00.

NYSE:PRI opened at $124.35 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $4.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.86 and a beta of 1.35. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $129.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $140.39. Primerica has a 1-year low of $113.99 and a 1-year high of $179.51.

Primerica (NYSE:PRI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $2.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.79 by ($0.68). The firm had revenue of $691.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $731.25 million. Primerica had a return on equity of 22.07% and a net margin of 12.92%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.44 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Primerica will post 12.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 20th will be issued a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 19th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.77%. Primerica’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.53%.

Primerica declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Monday, February 14th that authorizes the company to repurchase $50.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to repurchase up to 0.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Primerica, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial products to middle-income households in the United States and Canada. The company operates in four segments: Term Life Insurance; Investment and Savings Products; Senior Health; and Corporate and Other Distributed Products. The Term Life Insurance segment underwrites individual term life insurance products.

