Short Interest in The Very Good Food Company Inc. (NASDAQ:VGFC) Expands By 31.6%

The Very Good Food Company Inc. (NASDAQ:VGFC – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,540,000 shares, an increase of 31.6% from the April 30th total of 1,170,000 shares. Approximately 1.8% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,120,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.4 days.

VGFC opened at $0.24 on Thursday. Very Good Food has a 52 week low of $0.13 and a 52 week high of $4.00. The business’s 50 day moving average is $0.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

Very Good Food (NASDAQ:VGFC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 31st. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $3.41 million during the quarter.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Very Good Food in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $112,000. Harbor Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Very Good Food in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Very Good Food in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $160,000. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Very Good Food in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Very Good Food in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $76,000.

The Very Good Food Company Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, produces, distributes, and sells various plant-based cheese, meats, and other food alternatives. The company offers its products through its wholesale and e-commerce stores, and public markets, as well as the Butcher Shop & Restaurant under The Very Good Butchers brand.

