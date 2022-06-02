Short Interest in TradeUP Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:UPTD) Decreases By 18.8%

TradeUP Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:UPTD – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,300 shares, a decrease of 18.8% from the April 30th total of 1,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 6,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Shares of NASDAQ:UPTD opened at $10.01 on Thursday. TradeUP Acquisition has a 12-month low of $9.72 and a 12-month high of $10.50. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $10.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.97.

Get TradeUP Acquisition alerts:

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of UPTD. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TradeUP Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $99,000. Weiss Asset Management LP acquired a new position in TradeUP Acquisition during the third quarter worth $99,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TradeUP Acquisition during the third quarter worth $198,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. increased its position in shares of TradeUP Acquisition by 107.3% during the fourth quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 20,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,000 after acquiring an additional 10,730 shares during the period. Finally, Hunting Hill Global Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TradeUP Acquisition during the third quarter worth $260,000. 53.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TradeUP Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus its search on companies in the technology industry.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for TradeUP Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TradeUP Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.