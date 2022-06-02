Short Interest in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund (NASDAQ:VGLT) Decreases By 19.9%

Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund (NASDAQ:VGLT – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 771,000 shares, a drop of 19.9% from the April 30th total of 962,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,311,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.
Shares of VGLT opened at $70.99 on Thursday. Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund has a twelve month low of $68.98 and a twelve month high of $93.26. The company has a 50 day moving average of $73.92 and a 200-day moving average of $81.95.
The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 3rd were paid a $0.135 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 2nd. This represents a $1.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.28%.
About Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund (Get Rating)
Vanguard Long Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a long-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. It employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.
