Short Interest in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund (NASDAQ:VGLT) Decreases By 19.9%

Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund (NASDAQ:VGLT – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 771,000 shares, a drop of 19.9% from the April 30th total of 962,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,311,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Shares of VGLT opened at $70.99 on Thursday. Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund has a twelve month low of $68.98 and a twelve month high of $93.26. The company has a 50 day moving average of $73.92 and a 200-day moving average of $81.95.

Get Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund alerts:

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 3rd were paid a $0.135 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 2nd. This represents a $1.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.28%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund by 21,734.0% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,858,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $792,621,000 after buying an additional 9,813,317 shares in the last quarter. Forum Financial Management LP grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund by 25.7% in the first quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 2,936,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $236,083,000 after buying an additional 599,441 shares in the last quarter. Nan Shan Life Insurance Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund in the fourth quarter valued at $199,272,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund in the first quarter valued at $177,493,000. Finally, Quadratic Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund by 32.5% in the first quarter. Quadratic Capital Management LLC now owns 1,423,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,226,000 after buying an additional 349,335 shares in the last quarter.

About Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund (Get Rating)

Vanguard Long Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a long-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. It employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.