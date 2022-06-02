Short Interest in Yunji Inc. (NASDAQ:YJ) Decreases By 15.1%

Yunji Inc. (NASDAQ:YJ – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 215,600 shares, a decline of 15.1% from the April 30th total of 253,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 470,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Highlander Partners L.P. bought a new stake in Yunji in the fourth quarter valued at about $586,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Yunji by 1,030.6% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 277,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $198,000 after acquiring an additional 252,500 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Yunji by 37,441.1% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 214,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $371,000 after acquiring an additional 214,163 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its stake in Yunji by 120.4% in the fourth quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 196,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,000 after acquiring an additional 107,372 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in Yunji by 71.0% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 110,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 45,704 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 1.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of YJ opened at $1.06 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $227.53 million, a PE ratio of 11.78 and a beta of 0.88. Yunji has a one year low of $0.50 and a one year high of $2.10. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $1.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.88.

Yunji ( NASDAQ:YJ Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 17th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $73.97 million for the quarter. Yunji had a net margin of 6.17% and a return on equity of 13.50%.

Yunji Inc operates a social e-commerce platform in the People's Republic of China. It offers a range of product categories that cater various daily needs of users and their households, including beauty and personal care, household goods, cloths, food and fresh produce, computer and electronics, apparel, bags and cases, baby and maternity products, and home appliances.

