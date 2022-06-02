Sixth Wave Innovations Inc. (OTCMKTS:SIXWF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Sixth Wave Innovations Inc. (OTCMKTS:SIXWF – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 26,900 shares, a growth of 31.9% from the April 30th total of 20,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 73,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

OTCMKTS SIXWF opened at $0.06 on Thursday. Sixth Wave Innovations has a 1 year low of $0.05 and a 1 year high of $0.41. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.13.

About Sixth Wave Innovations (Get Rating)

Sixth Wave Innovations Inc, a development stage nanotechnology company, focuses on the extraction and detection of target substances at the molecular level using specialized molecularly imprinted polymers. It is involved in the molecular engineering, materials extraction, detection, and purification activities.

