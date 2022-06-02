Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR) Stock Holdings Lifted by Citigroup Inc.

Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR – Get Rating) by 13.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 23,931 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,898 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Smartsheet were worth $1,853,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Capital World Investors boosted its holdings in shares of Smartsheet by 2.9% during the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 14,504,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $998,239,000 after purchasing an additional 406,264 shares during the period. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Smartsheet by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 1,955,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,473,000 after purchasing an additional 9,230 shares during the period. Polar Capital Holdings Plc lifted its stake in Smartsheet by 1.0% in the third quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc now owns 1,605,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,484,000 after acquiring an additional 15,910 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Smartsheet by 5.6% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,455,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,155,000 after acquiring an additional 77,580 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tremblant Capital Group lifted its stake in Smartsheet by 33.2% in the third quarter. Tremblant Capital Group now owns 1,259,723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,694,000 after acquiring an additional 314,039 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.88% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on SMAR shares. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Smartsheet from $83.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 14th. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on shares of Smartsheet from $100.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of Smartsheet from $75.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Smartsheet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. Finally, Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on shares of Smartsheet from $95.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $62.33.

Shares of Smartsheet stock opened at $36.23 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.66 billion, a PE ratio of -26.64 and a beta of 1.57. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $46.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $56.82. Smartsheet Inc has a 52-week low of $33.25 and a 52-week high of $85.65.

Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 15th. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.43) by $0.03. Smartsheet had a negative net margin of 31.06% and a negative return on equity of 29.45%. The business had revenue of $157.39 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $151.60 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.21) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 43.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Smartsheet Inc will post -1.59 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CMO Andrew Lee Bennett sold 1,826 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.75, for a total transaction of $94,495.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Geoffrey T. Barker sold 1,125 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $56,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 315,131 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,756,550. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 23,703 shares of company stock worth $1,301,076. 4.58% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Smartsheet, Inc engages in managing and automating collaborative work. Its platform provides solutions that eliminate the obstacles to capturing information, including a familiar and intuitive spreadsheet interface as well as easily customizable forms. The company was founded by W. Eric Browne, Maria Colacurcio, John D.

