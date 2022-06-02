Solaris Resources (CVE:SLS) Shares Down 2.7%

Solaris Resources Inc. (CVE:SLS – Get Rating) was down 2.7% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$5.95 and last traded at C$6.15. Approximately 53,313 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 60% from the average daily volume of 132,199 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$6.32.
Separately, National Bank Financial reissued an “outperform spec overweight” rating on shares of Solaris Resources in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th.
Solaris Resources Company Profile (CVE:SLS)
Further Reading
- The Analysts Like The Fit Of Victoria’s Secret & Co
- Ambarella Is A Buy For Patient Investors
- Don’t Bet On A Big Rebound For Salesforce.com Stock
- 3 Specialty Retailers with Special Upside
- Is Roku (NASDAQ: ROKU) Bottoming Out?
Receive News & Ratings for Solaris Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Solaris Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.