SomaLogic, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLGC) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

SomaLogic, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLGC – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,320,000 shares, a growth of 32.3% from the April 30th total of 6,290,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,360,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 6.1 days. Currently, 7.4% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SomaLogic in the first quarter worth about $34,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in SomaLogic in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its holdings in SomaLogic by 24,040.9% in the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 5,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 5,289 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG purchased a new position in SomaLogic in the third quarter valued at about $58,000. Finally, Prelude Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in SomaLogic in the first quarter valued at about $89,000. 58.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded SomaLogic from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on SomaLogic from $19.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Friday, May 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.00.

SLGC stock opened at $5.78 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $6.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.77. SomaLogic has a 12-month low of $4.20 and a 12-month high of $14.72.

SomaLogic (NASDAQ:SLGC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $22.98 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.30 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that SomaLogic will post -0.61 earnings per share for the current year.

SomaLogic, Inc operates as a protein biomarker discovery and clinical diagnostics company in the United States. It develops slow off-rate modified aptamers (SOMAmers), which are modified nucleic acid-based protein binding reagents that are specific for their cognate protein; and offers proprietary SomaScan services, which provide multiplex protein detection and quantification of protein levels in complex biological samples.

