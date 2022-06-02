SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:FEZ) Shares Sold by Bank of Montreal Can

Bank of Montreal Can trimmed its position in SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:FEZ – Get Rating) by 95.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 72,280 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,466,932 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can owned about 0.14% of SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF worth $3,375,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of FEZ. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. CWM LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $50,000.

Shares of FEZ stock opened at $39.19 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $39.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $42.75. SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF has a one year low of $35.82 and a one year high of $49.38.

SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the price and yield of the EURO STOXX 50 Index (the Index). The Index is designed to represent the performance of some of the companies across components of the 20 EURO STOXX Supersector Indexes. The EURO STOXX Supersector Indexes are subsets of the EURO STOXX Index.

