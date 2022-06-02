StarTek, Inc. (NYSE:SRT) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

StarTek, Inc. (NYSE:SRT – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 729,800 shares, an increase of 31.9% from the April 30th total of 553,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 70,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 10.4 days. Currently, 6.8% of the company’s stock are sold short.

SRT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com cut shares of StarTek from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 16th. B. Riley lowered their price target on shares of StarTek from $9.50 to $5.50 in a report on Friday, March 11th. Barrington Research lowered their price target on shares of StarTek from $8.00 to $6.00 in a report on Friday, March 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of StarTek from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, StarTek has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.38.

Get StarTek alerts:

Shares of StarTek stock opened at $3.36 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $135.39 million, a P/E ratio of 11.20 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $3.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.40. StarTek has a 52 week low of $2.69 and a 52 week high of $8.10.

StarTek ( NYSE:SRT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The business services provider reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.08). StarTek had a net margin of 1.75% and a return on equity of 4.97%. The company had revenue of $167.32 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $168.39 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.03) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that StarTek will post 0.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SRT. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in StarTek during the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in StarTek during the 4th quarter worth approximately $52,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in StarTek by 582.6% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,823 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 6,677 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in StarTek during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $63,000. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in StarTek during the 4th quarter worth approximately $73,000. 16.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About StarTek (Get Rating)

StarTek, Inc, a business process outsourcing company, provides customer experience, digital transformation, and technology services in various markets. The company primarily offers customer engagement, omnichannel engagement, social media, customer intelligence analytics, work from home, and back-office services under the Startek and Aegis brands.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for StarTek Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for StarTek and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.