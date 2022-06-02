Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. (NYSE:RGR) Shares Acquired by Citigroup Inc.

Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. (NYSE:RGR – Get Rating) by 40.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,862 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,041 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. owned about 0.16% of Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. worth $1,895,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 4,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $319,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. by 9.6% in the fourth quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,962 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,000 after buying an additional 347 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd increased its position in Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. by 39.1% in the fourth quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 34,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,360,000 after buying an additional 9,760 shares during the period. National Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 49,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,379,000 after purchasing an additional 2,560 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. by 16.5% during the third quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 3,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $269,000 after purchasing an additional 518 shares during the period. 68.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Sturm Ruger & Company Inc. alerts:

Shares of RGR stock opened at $67.67 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $68.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $68.70. Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $62.00 and a fifty-two week high of $92.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.13 and a beta of 0.42.

Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. ( NYSE:RGR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter. Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. had a return on equity of 42.30% and a net margin of 20.75%. The business had revenue of $166.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $164.64 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.16 EPS. Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc.’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. will post 5.48 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Investors of record on Monday, May 16th were given a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 13th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.02%. Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.69%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on RGR. Zacks Investment Research raised Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $71.00 price target on the stock in a report on Saturday, May 21st. StockNews.com raised Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 18th.

In other Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. news, Director C Michael Jacobi sold 965 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.27, for a total value of $60,090.55. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,388 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $148,700.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Randall Wheeler sold 1,604 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.84, for a total value of $110,419.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 5,575 shares of company stock valued at $368,365 in the last quarter. 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. Company Profile (Get Rating)

Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells firearms under the Ruger name and trademark in the United States. It operates through two segments, Firearms and Castings. The company provides single-shot, autoloading, bolt-action, and sporting rifles; rimfire and centerfire autoloading pistols; single-action and double-action revolvers; and firearms accessories and replacement parts, as well as manufactures lever-action rifles under the Marlin name and trademark.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RGR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. (NYSE:RGR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Sturm Ruger & Company Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sturm Ruger & Company Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.