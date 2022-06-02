Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. (NYSE:RGR) Shares Bought by Citigroup Inc.

Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. (NYSE:RGR – Get Rating) by 40.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,862 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,041 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc. owned 0.16% of Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. worth $1,895,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in RGR. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. by 120.5% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 289,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,052,000 after buying an additional 158,232 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. during the fourth quarter valued at about $7,595,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. during the third quarter valued at about $64,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. during the fourth quarter valued at about $3,782,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,158,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,487,000 after purchasing an additional 45,800 shares during the period. 68.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on RGR. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $71.00 price target for the company in a research report on Saturday, May 21st. StockNews.com upgraded Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th.

RGR opened at $67.67 on Thursday. Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $62.00 and a fifty-two week high of $92.49. The business has a 50-day moving average of $68.70 and a 200-day moving average of $68.70. The company has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion, a PE ratio of 8.13 and a beta of 0.42.

Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. (NYSE:RGR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter. Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. had a return on equity of 42.30% and a net margin of 20.75%. The company had revenue of $166.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $164.64 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.16 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. will post 5.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Investors of record on Monday, May 16th were paid a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.02%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 13th. Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc.’s payout ratio is 32.69%.

In other Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. news, VP Randall Wheeler sold 1,604 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.84, for a total value of $110,419.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director C Michael Jacobi sold 3,006 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.82, for a total value of $197,854.92. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,353 shares in the company, valued at approximately $220,694.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 5,575 shares of company stock worth $368,365 over the last three months. 2.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells firearms under the Ruger name and trademark in the United States. It operates through two segments, Firearms and Castings. The company provides single-shot, autoloading, bolt-action, and sporting rifles; rimfire and centerfire autoloading pistols; single-action and double-action revolvers; and firearms accessories and replacement parts, as well as manufactures lever-action rifles under the Marlin name and trademark.

