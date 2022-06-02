Sunshine Biopharma (NASDAQ:SBFM) Trading Down 4.6%

Sunshine Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBFM – Get Rating) shares were down 4.6% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $1.22 and last traded at $1.24. Approximately 1,117,270 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 84% from the average daily volume of 7,099,479 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.30.

The business’s fifty day moving average is $2.96.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SBFM. Empery Asset Management LP purchased a new stake in Sunshine Biopharma in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,104,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sunshine Biopharma during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sunshine Biopharma during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000.

Sunshine Biopharma, Inc, a pharmaceutical and nutritional supplement company, focuses on the research and development of anticancer drugs. The company is developing Adva-27a, a GEM-difluorinated C-glycoside derivative of podophyllotoxin to treat leukemia, lymphoma, testicular, lung, brain, prostate, bladder, colon, ovarian, liver, and other forms of cancers, as well as kills multidrug resistant cancer cells, including pancreatic cancer, breast cancer, small-cell lung cancer, and uterine sarcoma cells; and SBFM-PL4, an anti-coronavirus treatment compound.

