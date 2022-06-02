Syntax Stratified U.S. Total Market Hedged ETF (NYSEARCA:SHUS) Stock Price Down 0.4%

Syntax Stratified U.S. Total Market Hedged ETF (NYSEARCA:SHUS – Get Rating)’s stock price traded down 0.4% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $38.95 and last traded at $39.22. 18,002 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 373% from the average session volume of 3,804 shares. The stock had previously closed at $39.36.

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $39.70 and its 200-day moving average is $40.36.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Syntax Stratified U.S. Total Market Hedged ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $500,000. Cerity Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Syntax Stratified U.S. Total Market Hedged ETF during the first quarter worth $941,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG bought a new stake in Syntax Stratified U.S. Total Market Hedged ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $79,000.

