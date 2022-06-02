Target Hospitality Corp. (NASDAQ:TH) Short Interest Update

Target Hospitality Corp. (NASDAQ:TH – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,260,000 shares, a growth of 31.7% from the April 30th total of 956,400 shares. Approximately 4.2% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 426,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.0 days.

Target Hospitality stock opened at $6.74 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.54, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a current ratio of 1.66. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $687.16 million, a PE ratio of 67.40, a PEG ratio of 4.20 and a beta of 1.93. Target Hospitality has a 52 week low of $2.72 and a 52 week high of $7.68.

Target Hospitality (NASDAQ:TH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.05. Target Hospitality had a return on equity of 9.65% and a net margin of 2.78%. The company had revenue of $81.69 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $75.40 million. Research analysts forecast that Target Hospitality will post 0.1 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Target Hospitality news, insider Troy C. Schrenk sold 21,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.00, for a total transaction of $126,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 68.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Conversant Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Target Hospitality during the 1st quarter worth about $8,184,000. Private Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Target Hospitality by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Private Capital Management LLC now owns 5,396,906 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,381,000 after purchasing an additional 277,134 shares in the last quarter. EAM Investors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Target Hospitality during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,506,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its position in shares of Target Hospitality by 210.2% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 121,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $455,000 after purchasing an additional 82,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Target Hospitality during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $294,000. Institutional investors own 19.55% of the company’s stock.

TH has been the subject of a number of research reports. TheStreet raised Target Hospitality from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Target Hospitality from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 12th.

About Target Hospitality (Get Rating)

Target Hospitality Corp. operates as a specialty rental and hospitality services company in North America. The company operates through four segments: Hospitality & Facilities Services – South, Hospitality & Facilities Services – Midwest, Government, and TCPL Keystone. It owns a network of specialty rental accommodation units with approximately 15,528 beds across 27 communities, which include 26 owned and 1 leased; and operates 1 community not owned or leased by the company.

