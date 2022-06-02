Target Hospitality Corp. (NASDAQ:TH) Short Interest Update

Target Hospitality Corp. (NASDAQ:TH – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,260,000 shares, a growth of 31.7% from the April 30th total of 956,400 shares. Approximately 4.2% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 426,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.0 days.
Target Hospitality stock opened at $6.74 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.54, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a current ratio of 1.66. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $687.16 million, a PE ratio of 67.40, a PEG ratio of 4.20 and a beta of 1.93. Target Hospitality has a 52 week low of $2.72 and a 52 week high of $7.68.
Target Hospitality (NASDAQ:TH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.05. Target Hospitality had a return on equity of 9.65% and a net margin of 2.78%. The company had revenue of $81.69 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $75.40 million. Research analysts forecast that Target Hospitality will post 0.1 earnings per share for the current year.
Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Conversant Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Target Hospitality during the 1st quarter worth about $8,184,000. Private Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Target Hospitality by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Private Capital Management LLC now owns 5,396,906 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,381,000 after purchasing an additional 277,134 shares in the last quarter. EAM Investors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Target Hospitality during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,506,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its position in shares of Target Hospitality by 210.2% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 121,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $455,000 after purchasing an additional 82,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Target Hospitality during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $294,000. Institutional investors own 19.55% of the company’s stock.
TH has been the subject of a number of research reports. TheStreet raised Target Hospitality from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Target Hospitality from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 12th.
About Target Hospitality (Get Rating)
Target Hospitality Corp. operates as a specialty rental and hospitality services company in North America. The company operates through four segments: Hospitality & Facilities Services – South, Hospitality & Facilities Services – Midwest, Government, and TCPL Keystone. It owns a network of specialty rental accommodation units with approximately 15,528 beds across 27 communities, which include 26 owned and 1 leased; and operates 1 community not owned or leased by the company.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Target Hospitality (TH)
- The Analysts Like The Fit Of Victoria’s Secret & Co
- Ambarella Is A Buy For Patient Investors
- Don’t Bet On A Big Rebound For Salesforce.com Stock
- 3 Specialty Retailers with Special Upside
- Is Roku (NASDAQ: ROKU) Bottoming Out?
Receive News & Ratings for Target Hospitality Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Target Hospitality and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.