Teacher Retirement System of Texas Acquires 1,225 Shares of Bally’s Co. (NYSE:BALY)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its holdings in shares of Bally’s Co. (NYSE:BALY – Get Rating) by 23.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,408 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,225 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Bally’s were worth $244,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Man Group plc grew its holdings in Bally’s by 19.3% during the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 1,164,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,412,000 after buying an additional 188,823 shares in the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. purchased a new position in Bally’s during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,294,000. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. grew its holdings in Bally’s by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 787,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,957,000 after buying an additional 12,457 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its holdings in Bally’s by 86.6% during the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 701,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,162,000 after buying an additional 325,448 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in Bally’s by 409.2% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 683,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,292,000 after buying an additional 549,592 shares in the last quarter. 72.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BALY has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Cowen dropped their target price on Bally’s from $75.00 to $58.00 in a report on Friday, February 25th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on Bally’s from $53.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Bally’s from $70.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut Bally’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut Bally’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $54.00 to $38.00 in a report on Monday, February 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.63.

Shares of NYSE BALY opened at $26.90 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.09. The firm has a market cap of $1.46 billion, a PE ratio of -36.35 and a beta of 1.99. Bally’s Co. has a twelve month low of $21.25 and a twelve month high of $59.64.

Bally’s (NYSE:BALY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.43) by $0.46. The firm had revenue of $548.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $573.92 million. Bally’s had a positive return on equity of 1.10% and a negative net margin of 3.53%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 185.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.28 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Bally’s Co. will post 0.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Bally's Corporation, a gaming, hospitality, and entertainment company, engages in casinos and resorts, and online gaming businesses in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Casinos & Resorts, North America Interactive, and International Interactive. It offers physical and interactive entertainment and gaming experiences, including traditional casino offerings, iCasino, online bingo games, sportsbook, daily fantasy sports, and free-to-play games.

