Teacher Retirement System of Texas Acquires New Holdings in Varex Imaging Co. (NASDAQ:VREX)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in Varex Imaging Co. (NASDAQ:VREX – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 7,660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $242,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in VREX. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Varex Imaging in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $61,339,000. American Century Companies Inc. acquired a new stake in Varex Imaging in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $18,462,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its holdings in Varex Imaging by 22.4% in the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 903,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,221,000 after buying an additional 165,496 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in Varex Imaging by 682.2% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 127,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,591,000 after buying an additional 111,063 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in Varex Imaging by 38.3% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 366,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,338,000 after buying an additional 101,583 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:VREX opened at $22.29 on Thursday. Varex Imaging Co. has a 1-year low of $18.90 and a 1-year high of $32.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $887.14 million, a PE ratio of 31.84, a PEG ratio of 6.74 and a beta of 0.91. The business’s 50 day moving average is $21.35 and its 200-day moving average is $25.12. The company has a current ratio of 3.41, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

Varex Imaging ( NASDAQ:VREX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $214.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $201.83 million. Varex Imaging had a return on equity of 12.01% and a net margin of 3.49%. Varex Imaging’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.35 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Varex Imaging Co. will post 0.68 EPS for the current year.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered Varex Imaging from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 25th.

Varex Imaging Corporation designs and manufactures X-ray imaging components. The company operates in two segments, Medical and Industrial. The Medical segment designs, manufactures, sells, and services X-ray imaging components comprising X-ray tubes, digital detectors, high voltage connectors, image-processing software and workstations, 3D reconstruction and computer-aided diagnostic software, collimators, automatic exposure control devices, generators, heat exchangers, ionization chambers, and buckys.

