Teacher Retirement System of Texas Acquires New Shares in FARO Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:FARO)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in shares of FARO Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:FARO – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 3,495 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, valued at approximately $245,000.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FARO. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in FARO Technologies by 40.1% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 702 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in FARO Technologies by 1,246.0% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,346 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $105,000 after acquiring an additional 1,246 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new position in FARO Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $319,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in FARO Technologies by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,811 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $477,000 after acquiring an additional 287 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in FARO Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $776,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.29% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on FARO. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on FARO Technologies from $62.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on FARO Technologies from $72.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. StockNews.com started coverage on FARO Technologies in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet lowered FARO Technologies from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Craig Hallum lowered FARO Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $74.00 to $40.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, FARO Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.67.

Shares of FARO Technologies stock opened at $31.35 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $40.95 and its 200-day moving average is $54.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $572.48 million, a PE ratio of -12.34 and a beta of 1.55. FARO Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $29.99 and a 12-month high of $83.39.

FARO Technologies (NASDAQ:FARO – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported ($0.53) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $76.66 million for the quarter. FARO Technologies had a negative return on equity of 13.68% and a negative net margin of 13.73%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.18) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that FARO Technologies, Inc. will post -0.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About FARO Technologies

FARO Technologies, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and supports software driven three-dimensional measurement, imaging, and realization solutions in North America, South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers FaroArm, a combination of a portable articulated measurement arm, a computer, and CAM2 software programs; FARO Laser Tracker, a combination of a portable large-volume laser measurement tool, a computer, and CAM2 software programs; FARO Laser Projector, which provides a virtual template that operators and assemblers can use to quickly and accurate position components; and FARO Laser Scanning Portfolio to measure and collect a cloud of data points.

