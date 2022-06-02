Teacher Retirement System of Texas Boosts Stock Holdings in SpringWorks Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWTX)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its position in shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWTX – Get Rating) by 20.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,792 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 635 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in SpringWorks Therapeutics were worth $235,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in SpringWorks Therapeutics by 330.1% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 443 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. Parallel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth about $47,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics by 213.0% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 795 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 541 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics by 553.2% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after buying an additional 1,206 shares during the last quarter. 96.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on SWTX. Wedbush cut their price target on shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics from $110.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 27th. HC Wainwright upped their price objective on shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics from $137.00 to $142.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics from $92.00 to $76.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $87.80.

Shares of SWTX opened at $19.61 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $44.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $55.61. SpringWorks Therapeutics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $13.60 and a twelve month high of $89.75. The stock has a market cap of $969.01 million, a PE ratio of -4.65 and a beta of 1.01.

SpringWorks Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SWTX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($1.26) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.02) by ($0.24). During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.62) earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that SpringWorks Therapeutics, Inc. will post -4.75 earnings per share for the current year.

SpringWorks Therapeutics, Inc acquires, develops, and commercializes medicines for underserved patient populations suffering from rare diseases and cancer. Its lead product candidate is nirogacestat, an oral small molecule gamma secretase inhibitor that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of desmoid tumors.

