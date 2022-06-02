Teacher Retirement System of Texas Buys 4,067 Shares of Broadmark Realty Capital Inc. (NYSE:BRMK)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its stake in shares of Broadmark Realty Capital Inc. (NYSE:BRMK – Get Rating) by 20.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,329 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,067 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Broadmark Realty Capital were worth $229,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CIBC Asset Management Inc bought a new stake in shares of Broadmark Realty Capital during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $104,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new stake in shares of Broadmark Realty Capital during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $144,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Broadmark Realty Capital by 73.8% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 15,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,000 after purchasing an additional 6,592 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in shares of Broadmark Realty Capital by 44.7% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 17,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,000 after purchasing an additional 5,314 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. bought a new stake in shares of Broadmark Realty Capital during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $164,000. 48.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BRMK opened at $7.32 on Thursday. Broadmark Realty Capital Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $6.99 and a fifty-two week high of $11.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $971.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.00 and a beta of 0.81. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $7.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.75.

Broadmark Realty Capital ( NYSE:BRMK Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.03). Broadmark Realty Capital had a net margin of 66.29% and a return on equity of 7.83%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.19 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Broadmark Realty Capital Inc. will post 0.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be paid a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 27th. Broadmark Realty Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 137.70%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on BRMK shares. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Broadmark Realty Capital from $12.50 to $11.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. TheStreet lowered shares of Broadmark Realty Capital from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Friday, May 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Broadmark Realty Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 11th.

Broadmark Realty Capital Inc operates as a commercial real estate finance company in the United States. It engages in underwriting, funding, servicing, and managing a portfolio of short-term trust loans to fund the construction and development, or investment in residential or commercial properties. The company has elected to be taxed as a real estate investment trust.

