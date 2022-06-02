Teacher Retirement System of Texas Buys New Holdings in City Holding (NASDAQ:CHCO)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in City Holding (NASDAQ:CHCO – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 2,966 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $243,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of CHCO. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of City by 0.9% during the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 564,893 shares of the bank’s stock worth $44,011,000 after purchasing an additional 5,201 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of City by 1.3% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 255,649 shares of the bank’s stock worth $19,918,000 after acquiring an additional 3,345 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in shares of City by 1.3% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 99,525 shares of the bank’s stock worth $7,754,000 after acquiring an additional 1,325 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of City by 16.2% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 84,192 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,887,000 after acquiring an additional 11,762 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in City by 2.0% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 71,523 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,572,000 after buying an additional 1,431 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.12% of the company’s stock.

In other City news, CFO David L. Bumgarner sold 1,760 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $140,800.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 9,947 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $795,760. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Charles R. Hageboeck sold 5,050 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.08, for a total transaction of $404,404.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 54,109 shares in the company, valued at $4,333,048.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 8,660 shares of company stock worth $692,446 in the last ninety days. 2.56% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

CHCO opened at $81.93 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.05 and a beta of 0.56. City Holding has a 1-year low of $71.61 and a 1-year high of $86.30. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $78.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $79.95.

City (NASDAQ:CHCO – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The bank reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.16. City had a return on equity of 13.31% and a net margin of 38.11%. As a group, research analysts predict that City Holding will post 5.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 15th will be issued a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 14th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.93%. City’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.17%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on CHCO. Zacks Investment Research raised City from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $88.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, March 31st. StockNews.com downgraded City from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, May 23rd.

City Holding Company operates as a holding company for City National Bank of West Virginia that provides various banking, trust and investment management, and other financial solutions in the United States. The company offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

