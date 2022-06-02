Teacher Retirement System of Texas Buys New Position in Apogee Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:APOG)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in shares of Apogee Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:APOG – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 4,869 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $234,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Apogee Enterprises in the third quarter valued at about $49,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Apogee Enterprises by 128.6% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,333 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $136,000 after acquiring an additional 1,875 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in Apogee Enterprises by 28.4% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,072 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $148,000 after acquiring an additional 679 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its holdings in Apogee Enterprises by 7.0% during the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 6,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $227,000 after acquiring an additional 394 shares during the period. Finally, Everence Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Apogee Enterprises during the fourth quarter worth about $227,000. 89.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com raised Apogee Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Craig Hallum lowered Apogee Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $54.00 to $47.00 in a report on Friday, April 8th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Apogee Enterprises from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, April 11th.

Shares of APOG stock opened at $42.06 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $933.56 million, a P/E ratio of 382.40 and a beta of 1.12. The business’s 50 day moving average is $44.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Apogee Enterprises, Inc. has a 12-month low of $33.88 and a 12-month high of $50.44.

Apogee Enterprises (NASDAQ:APOG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 7th. The industrial products company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $328.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $322.02 million. Apogee Enterprises had a return on equity of 13.65% and a net margin of 0.27%. Apogee Enterprises’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.63 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Apogee Enterprises, Inc. will post 3.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 10th were given a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 9th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.09%. Apogee Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 800.07%.

Apogee Enterprises, Inc designs and develops glass and metal products and services in the United States, Canada, and Brazil. The company operates in four segments: Architectural Framing Systems, Architectural Glass, Architectural Services, and Large-Scale Optical Technologies (LSO). The Architectural Framing Systems segment designs, engineers, fabricates, and finishes the aluminum frames used in customized aluminum and glass window; curtain wall; storefront; and entrance systems, such as the outside skin and entrances of commercial, institutional, and multi-family residential buildings.

