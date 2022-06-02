Teacher Retirement System of Texas Buys Shares of 4,001 Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited (NASDAQ:AOSL)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited (NASDAQ:AOSL – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 4,001 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $242,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AOSL. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 38.5% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,358,300 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $15,634,000 after purchasing an additional 377,800 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 79.0% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,471 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 649 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 28.3% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 79,005 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,401,000 after buying an additional 17,428 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 300.3% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 226,307 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $6,876,000 after acquiring an additional 169,776 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 18.6% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 22,569 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $709,000 after acquiring an additional 3,533 shares during the last quarter. 60.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on AOSL shares. B. Riley decreased their price target on shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor from $67.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Benchmark decreased their target price on shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor from $78.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 6th.

In related news, Director Michael J. Salameh sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $400,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 48,425 shares in the company, valued at $1,937,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO Mike F. Chang sold 56,400 shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total transaction of $3,102,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 88,905 shares of company stock worth $4,604,294. Corporate insiders own 19.90% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:AOSL opened at $43.29 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $45.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $49.07. Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited has a 52 week low of $23.66 and a 52 week high of $69.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 2.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock has a market cap of $1.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 2.47.

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor (NASDAQ:AOSL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The semiconductor company reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.14. Alpha and Omega Semiconductor had a net margin of 60.14% and a return on equity of 15.07%. The firm had revenue of $203.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $194.03 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.63 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited will post 3.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited designs, develops, and supplies power semiconductor products for computing, consumer electronics, communication, and industrial applications in Hong Kong, China, South Korea, the United States, and internationally. It offers power discrete products, including metal-oxide-semiconductor field-effect transistors (MOSFET), SRFETs, XSFET, electrostatic discharge, protected MOSFETs, high and mid-voltage MOSFETs, and insulated gate bipolar transistors for use in smart phone chargers, battery packs, notebooks, desktop and servers, data centers, base stations, graphics card, game boxes, TVs, AC adapters, power supplies, motor control, power tools, e-vehicles, white goods and industrial motor drives, UPS systems, solar inverters, and industrial welding.

