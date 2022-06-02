Teacher Retirement System of Texas Grows Position in GoPro, Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRO)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its position in shares of GoPro, Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRO – Get Rating) by 23.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,177 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,385 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in GoPro were worth $239,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its stake in shares of GoPro by 13.6% during the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 143,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,339,000 after purchasing an additional 17,084 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB bought a new stake in GoPro during the 4th quarter valued at about $262,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in GoPro by 21.9% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 35,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $367,000 after buying an additional 6,402 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its holdings in GoPro by 2,254.3% during the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 766,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,174,000 after buying an additional 733,867 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its holdings in GoPro by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 119,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,237,000 after buying an additional 4,230 shares in the last quarter. 78.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of GoPro stock opened at $6.80 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $7.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. GoPro, Inc. has a 52-week low of $6.18 and a 52-week high of $12.97. The company has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 1.04.

GoPro ( NASDAQ:GPRO Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $217.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $217.00 million. GoPro had a net margin of 32.96% and a return on equity of 24.58%. GoPro’s revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.03) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that GoPro, Inc. will post 0.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO Charles Lafrades sold 4,806 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.84, for a total value of $32,873.04. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 113,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $776,476.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Tyrone Ahmad-Taylor sold 16,257 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.48, for a total transaction of $105,345.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,410.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 305,576 shares of company stock worth $2,459,582. 20.32% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research firms have recently commented on GPRO. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of GoPro from $9.00 to $8.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of GoPro in a report on Monday, February 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price target for the company. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of GoPro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.90.

GoPro, Inc develops and sells cameras, mountable and wearable accessories, and subscription services and software in the United States and internationally. The company offers cloud connected HERO10 Black, HERO9 Black, and HERO8 Black waterproof cameras; MAX, a 360-degree waterproof camera; GoPro, a subscription service that includes full access to the Quik app, cloud storage supporting source video and photo quality, camera replacement, and damage protection; Quik subscription provides access to editing tools, which allows users to edit photos, videos, and create cinematic stories; and Quik app, a mobile app that enable users to get their favorite photos and videos with footage from any phone or camera.

