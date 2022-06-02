Teacher Retirement System of Texas Grows Stock Holdings in Enerpac Tool Group Corp. (NYSE:EPAC)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its position in shares of Enerpac Tool Group Corp. (NYSE:EPAC – Get Rating) by 18.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,471 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,819 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Enerpac Tool Group were worth $233,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pzena Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Enerpac Tool Group by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 3,941,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,943,000 after purchasing an additional 29,102 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its holdings in Enerpac Tool Group by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,923,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,019,000 after purchasing an additional 55,978 shares during the period. Cooke & Bieler LP boosted its holdings in Enerpac Tool Group by 13.6% in the third quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 1,442,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,904,000 after purchasing an additional 172,485 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Enerpac Tool Group by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,158,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,496,000 after purchasing an additional 4,701 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Enerpac Tool Group by 0.4% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 986,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,440,000 after purchasing an additional 4,201 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.96% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:EPAC opened at $19.04 on Thursday. Enerpac Tool Group Corp. has a 12-month low of $16.25 and a 12-month high of $28.26. The company has a current ratio of 2.67, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The firm has a market cap of $1.15 billion, a PE ratio of 33.40 and a beta of 1.41. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $20.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.07.

Enerpac Tool Group ( NYSE:EPAC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 23rd. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.04. Enerpac Tool Group had a return on equity of 11.45% and a net margin of 6.17%. The company had revenue of $136.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $127.93 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.06 earnings per share. Enerpac Tool Group’s quarterly revenue was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Enerpac Tool Group Corp. will post 0.87 EPS for the current year.

In other Enerpac Tool Group news, CFO Ricky T. Dillon sold 8,955 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.41, for a total value of $200,681.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.41% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Enerpac Tool Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

Enerpac Tool Group Corp. manufactures and sells a range of industrial products and solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, Australia, Canada, China, Saudi Arabia, Brazil, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Industrial Tools & Services (IT&S) and Other. The IT&S segment designs, manufactures, and distributes branded hydraulic and mechanical tools; and provides services and tool rentals to the infrastructure, industrial maintenance, repair and operations, oil and gas, mining, renewable energy, and construction markets.

