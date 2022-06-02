Teacher Retirement System of Texas Grows Stock Holdings in Revolution Medicines, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVMD)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its stake in Revolution Medicines, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVMD – Get Rating) by 24.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,392 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,835 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Revolution Medicines were worth $236,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new stake in shares of Revolution Medicines in the third quarter valued at $48,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. raised its stake in shares of Revolution Medicines by 23.3% in the third quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 1,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Revolution Medicines in the third quarter valued at $114,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Revolution Medicines in the third quarter valued at $167,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in shares of Revolution Medicines by 34.9% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,000 after acquiring an additional 1,744 shares in the last quarter.

Get Revolution Medicines alerts:

In other Revolution Medicines news, Director Thilo Schroeder acquired 3,110 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of $20.93 per share, with a total value of $65,092.30. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders acquired a total of 455,789 shares of company stock worth $9,308,448 in the last ninety days. 22.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on RVMD. HC Wainwright increased their price objective on Revolution Medicines from $38.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Bank of America started coverage on Revolution Medicines in a research note on Friday, May 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Revolution Medicines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Revolution Medicines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price target for the company from $36.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, SVB Leerink restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Revolution Medicines in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.50.

NASDAQ RVMD opened at $16.52 on Thursday. Revolution Medicines, Inc. has a 52-week low of $14.08 and a 52-week high of $35.07. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $20.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.55. The firm has a market cap of $1.23 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.88 and a beta of 2.01.

Revolution Medicines (NASDAQ:RVMD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.78) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.82) by $0.04. Revolution Medicines had a negative return on equity of 33.52% and a negative net margin of 773.42%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.53) EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Revolution Medicines, Inc. will post -3.58 EPS for the current year.

Revolution Medicines Company Profile (Get Rating)

Revolution Medicines, Inc, a clinical-stage precision oncology company, focuses on developing therapies to inhibit frontier targets in RAS-addicted cancers. The company is developing RMC-4630, an inhibitor of SHP2, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of solid tumors, such as gynecologic and colorectal cancer tumors.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Revolution Medicines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Revolution Medicines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.