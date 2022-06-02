Teacher Retirement System of Texas Grows Stock Holdings in Revolution Medicines, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVMD)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its stake in Revolution Medicines, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVMD – Get Rating) by 24.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,392 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,835 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Revolution Medicines were worth $236,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new stake in shares of Revolution Medicines in the third quarter valued at $48,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. raised its stake in shares of Revolution Medicines by 23.3% in the third quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 1,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Revolution Medicines in the third quarter valued at $114,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Revolution Medicines in the third quarter valued at $167,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in shares of Revolution Medicines by 34.9% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,000 after acquiring an additional 1,744 shares in the last quarter.
In other Revolution Medicines news, Director Thilo Schroeder acquired 3,110 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of $20.93 per share, with a total value of $65,092.30. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders acquired a total of 455,789 shares of company stock worth $9,308,448 in the last ninety days. 22.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
NASDAQ RVMD opened at $16.52 on Thursday. Revolution Medicines, Inc. has a 52-week low of $14.08 and a 52-week high of $35.07. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $20.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.55. The firm has a market cap of $1.23 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.88 and a beta of 2.01.
Revolution Medicines (NASDAQ:RVMD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.78) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.82) by $0.04. Revolution Medicines had a negative return on equity of 33.52% and a negative net margin of 773.42%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.53) EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Revolution Medicines, Inc. will post -3.58 EPS for the current year.
Revolution Medicines Company Profile (Get Rating)
Revolution Medicines, Inc, a clinical-stage precision oncology company, focuses on developing therapies to inhibit frontier targets in RAS-addicted cancers. The company is developing RMC-4630, an inhibitor of SHP2, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of solid tumors, such as gynecologic and colorectal cancer tumors.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Revolution Medicines (RVMD)
- Coty Stock Looks Attractive Down Here
- Perrigo Stock is a Second Half Expansion Play
- Don’t Bet On HP Inc Setting A New High
- Blink Charging Stock Looks to Settle Down Here
- The Analysts Like The Fit Of Victoria’s Secret & Co
Receive News & Ratings for Revolution Medicines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Revolution Medicines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.