Teacher Retirement System of Texas Grows Stock Position in Dine Brands Global, Inc. (NYSE:DIN)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its holdings in shares of Dine Brands Global, Inc. (NYSE:DIN – Get Rating) by 25.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,152 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after buying an additional 639 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Dine Brands Global were worth $239,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Consolidated Planning Corp purchased a new position in Dine Brands Global during the third quarter worth about $58,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new position in shares of Dine Brands Global in the 4th quarter worth about $173,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. raised its holdings in shares of Dine Brands Global by 21.6% in the 3rd quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 2,420 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $197,000 after purchasing an additional 430 shares during the period. Maverick Capital Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Dine Brands Global by 68.7% in the 3rd quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 2,480 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $201,000 after purchasing an additional 1,010 shares during the period. Finally, Everence Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Dine Brands Global in the 4th quarter worth about $249,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DIN opened at $74.10 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.21 and a beta of 1.89. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $73.16 and a 200-day moving average of $74.85. Dine Brands Global, Inc. has a 52 week low of $61.38 and a 52 week high of $98.19.

Dine Brands Global ( NYSE:DIN Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The restaurant operator reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $230.42 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $230.18 million. Dine Brands Global had a negative return on equity of 41.75% and a net margin of 10.53%. The business’s revenue was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.75 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Dine Brands Global, Inc. will post 5.93 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 8th. Investors of record on Monday, June 20th will be issued a $0.51 dividend. This is an increase from Dine Brands Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 16th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.75%. Dine Brands Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.80%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Wedbush restated a “buy” rating and issued a $105.00 price objective on shares of Dine Brands Global in a report on Friday, February 25th. Truist Financial increased their target price on Dine Brands Global from $112.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Raymond James lowered their target price on Dine Brands Global from $105.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. KeyCorp lowered their target price on Dine Brands Global from $95.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Dine Brands Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $96.11.

In related news, Director Larry Alan Kay sold 1,950 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.47, for a total value of $141,316.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 3.38% of the company’s stock.

Dine Brands Global, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns, franchises, operates, and rents full-service restaurants in the United States and internationally. It operates through five segments: Applebee's Franchise Operations, International House of Pancakes (IHOP) Franchise Operations, Rental Operations, Financing Operations, and Company-Operated Restaurant Operations.

