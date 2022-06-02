Teacher Retirement System of Texas Has $233,000 Stake in Harmonic Inc. (NASDAQ:HLIT)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its position in Harmonic Inc. (NASDAQ:HLIT – Get Rating) by 26.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 19,839 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,096 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Harmonic were worth $233,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HLIT. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Harmonic in the 4th quarter worth approximately $172,000. PEAK6 Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Harmonic during the 3rd quarter valued at $187,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its holdings in shares of Harmonic by 28.5% during the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 22,170 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $194,000 after purchasing an additional 4,918 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Harmonic during the 4th quarter valued at $214,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Harmonic by 12.1% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 19,900 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $234,000 after purchasing an additional 2,150 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.14% of the company’s stock.

HLIT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Colliers Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target on shares of Harmonic in a report on Monday, February 28th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Harmonic from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Harmonic from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Harmonic from $11.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities initiated coverage on shares of Harmonic in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Harmonic has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.00.

Shares of HLIT stock opened at $9.94 on Thursday. Harmonic Inc. has a 12-month low of $6.97 and a 12-month high of $12.22. The company has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.13 and a beta of 0.90. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $9.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Harmonic (NASDAQ:HLIT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The communications equipment provider reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.04. Harmonic had a net margin of 3.29% and a return on equity of 6.72%. The firm had revenue of $147.44 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $140.57 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.04) EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Harmonic Inc. will post 0.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Harmonic Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provide video delivery software, products, system solutions, and services worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Video and Cable Access. The Video segment sells video processing, production, and playout solutions and services to cable operators, and satellite and telecommunications Pay-TV service providers, as well as to broadcast and media, including streaming media companies.

