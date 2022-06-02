Teacher Retirement System of Texas Has $243,000 Stock Holdings in Brookline Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKL)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its holdings in shares of Brookline Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKL – Get Rating) by 19.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 15,030 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 2,436 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Brookline Bancorp were worth $243,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in Brookline Bancorp by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 39,303 shares of the bank’s stock worth $631,000 after buying an additional 675 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Brookline Bancorp by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 17,409 shares of the bank’s stock worth $266,000 after purchasing an additional 841 shares during the period. Advisor Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Brookline Bancorp by 7.9% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 12,897 shares of the bank’s stock worth $209,000 after purchasing an additional 942 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co. lifted its position in shares of Brookline Bancorp by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 48,344 shares of the bank’s stock worth $783,000 after purchasing an additional 1,352 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Brookline Bancorp by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,994 shares of the bank’s stock worth $340,000 after purchasing an additional 1,369 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.72% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Compass Point dropped their price target on shares of Brookline Bancorp to $18.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Brookline Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Brookline Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Brookline Bancorp stock opened at $14.30 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Brookline Bancorp, Inc. has a 12-month low of $13.23 and a 12-month high of $17.74. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $14.90 and its 200 day moving average is $15.99. The company has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, a PE ratio of 9.79 and a beta of 0.68.

Brookline Bancorp (NASDAQ:BRKL – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The bank reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32. The company had revenue of $75.38 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $76.14 million. Brookline Bancorp had a net margin of 33.85% and a return on equity of 11.58%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.34 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Brookline Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 13th were paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.64%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 12th. This is a positive change from Brookline Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. Brookline Bancorp’s payout ratio is 35.62%.

Brookline Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for the Brookline Bank that provide commercial, business, and retail banking services to corporate, municipal, and retail customers in the United States. Its deposit products include demand checking, NOW, money market, and savings accounts. The company's loan portfolio primarily comprises first mortgage loans secured by commercial, multi-family, and residential real estate properties; loans to business entities comprising commercial lines of credit; loans to condominium associations; loans and leases used to finance equipment for small businesses; financing for construction and development projects; and home equity and other consumer loans.

